Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Decreases By 77.8%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.2 %

SOHON stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

