Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Declines By 48.2%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 156,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

