Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increases By 60.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 124,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

