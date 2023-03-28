Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increases By 76.7%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 17,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 1,359,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

