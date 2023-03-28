Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 53.7%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

