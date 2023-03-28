Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 83.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 143,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

