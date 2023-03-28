Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 83.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 143,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

