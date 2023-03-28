Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Increases By 2,131.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 2,131.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Umicore Stock Performance
Umicore stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.
About Umicore
Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.
Featured Stories
