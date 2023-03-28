Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Declines By 49.2%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in UTA Acquisition by 3.0% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 2,103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UTA Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAA opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. UTA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

