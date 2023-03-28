Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Declines By 64.7%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 399,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of VHNA opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

