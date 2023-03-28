Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Decreases By 86.8%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 79,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,537. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.