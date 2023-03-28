Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Decreases By 86.8%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 79,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,537. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

