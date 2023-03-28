Siacoin Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $198.91 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,056.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00321098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00573117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00446564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,632,012,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

