Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.9 %

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$15.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2510709 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sienna Senior Living

Several research firms have recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

