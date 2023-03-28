Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.99. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 446,214 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

