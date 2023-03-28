Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.99. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 446,214 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
