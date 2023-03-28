Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Down 99.8 %

Shares of SBNY traded down $69.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,369,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,080. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $319.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2,153.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

