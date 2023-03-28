Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,190,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,280 shares.The stock last traded at $30.49 and had previously closed at $30.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Signify Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signify Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.