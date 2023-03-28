Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,190,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,280 shares.The stock last traded at $30.49 and had previously closed at $30.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
Signify Health Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
