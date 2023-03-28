Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Signify Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $15.90 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105. Signify has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

