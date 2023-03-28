Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$13.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

