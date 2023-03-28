Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$13.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.
About Silex Systems
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silex Systems (SILXY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.