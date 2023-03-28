SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on April 17th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -280.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

