SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.