Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Snam Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Snam has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.96.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.1287 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Snam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Snam

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.