Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Snam Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Snam has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.96.
Snam Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.1287 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Snam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Snam
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
