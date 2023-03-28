Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 5,641,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 33,111,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Snap Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock worth $13,598,202.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

