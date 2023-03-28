Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 721,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,055. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.