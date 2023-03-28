Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

SNOW stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. 949,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,876. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

