Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $81.07

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.07, but opened at $84.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 290,100 shares traded.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $18,283,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $2,618,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

