Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,521 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

