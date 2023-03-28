Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Shares of SOHU opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
