Solid Power (SLDP) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Solid Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 90.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.89%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -55.59 Solid Power Competitors $686.95 million $11.54 million 3.90

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

