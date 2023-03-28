Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Soligenix Stock Performance

SNGX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.