Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $231.09 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $231.09 million and $2,049.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00204551 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,296.07 or 1.00047078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01105691 USD and is up 10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,612.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

