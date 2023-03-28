Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Transocean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 4,547,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Transocean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,107,523 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

