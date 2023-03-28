Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

