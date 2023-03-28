Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

