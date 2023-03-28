Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,776 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 64,962.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

