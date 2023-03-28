Southern Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

