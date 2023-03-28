Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

