Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 29.58%. Analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

