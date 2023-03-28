Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Risa Cretella Sells 14,420 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Risa Cretella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

