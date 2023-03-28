SPACE ID Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $132.53 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.44853051 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $162,383,074.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

