SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $45,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,640,000 after acquiring an additional 483,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,260,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 377,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

