SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,029. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.