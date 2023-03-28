SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. 161,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,214. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

