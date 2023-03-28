SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.