SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 303.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.73).

Several analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

SSPG opened at GBX 237.70 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.49).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

