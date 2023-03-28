STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $74,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.