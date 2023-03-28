Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

