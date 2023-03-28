Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

