Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.86 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Status has a market cap of $107.37 million and $3.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00204790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,201.18 or 1.00039630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,600,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02628967 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,955,882.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.