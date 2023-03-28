Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

