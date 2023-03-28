Stephens Consulting LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average is $224.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.