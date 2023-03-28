Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

