Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 296,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.